Committee approves prisoner exchange between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia

The Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the draft law «On Ratification of the Extradition Treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia,» signed in Bishkek on July 21, 2025, in its third reading.

The document provides legal mechanisms for the extradition of individuals wanted for criminal prosecution or execution of a court sentence. Once ratified, the agreement will allow the two countries to formally initiate the extradition and transfer of convicted persons as part of international cooperation.

Two citizens of Mongolia are serving sentences in Kyrgyz correctional facilities, while there are no compatriots among the inmates there. Despite the absence of Kyrgyz nationals in Mongolian prisons, requests for the extradition of convicted persons have been received from that country, necessitating the creation of a legal framework for the exchange.