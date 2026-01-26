President of Mongolia awards Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Friendship Medal

The President of Mongolia awarded Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Artykbaev the Friendship Medal. The corresponding decree was signed by Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, his press service reported.

The award was presented in recognition of his contribution to the development of relations and cooperation between the two countries, including strengthening friendship and people-to-people ties.

Aibek Artykbaev noted that he will continue to do everything possible to further expand and develop relations and partnership between Mongolia and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Artykbaev was relieved of his post as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia on January 21. Aibek Moldogaziev has been appointed the new official representative of the Kyrgyz Republic in Mongolia.