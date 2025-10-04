Mongolia's Honorary Consul in Osh and Osh region appointed

A ceremony to grant the exequatur of Mongolia’s Honorary Consul in Osh and Osh region took place on October 3 in Bishkek. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to the Kyrgyz Republic Gankhuyag Sodnom presented the document.

The exequatur was granted to Tatyana Martynova, who was appointed Honorary Consul of Mongolia in Osh city and Osh region.

In his speech, Ambassador Gankhuyag Sodnom noted that the appointment of the Honorary Consul will provide new impetus for strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Mongolia relations, expanding economic cooperation, cultural and educational exchanges, and developing friendship between the two peoples.

The establishment of the honorary consulate will allow for more active promotion of business ties, support for joint initiatives, and assistance to Mongolian citizens living and working in Kyrgyzstan.