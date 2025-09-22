10:08
USD 87.45
EUR 102.85
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to recognize each other's driver's licenses

Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia will recognize each other’s driver’s licenses in their respective countries. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic approved an agreement with the Government of Mongolia on the mutual recognition and exchange of national driver’s licenses.

According to the document, the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers has been appointed responsible for implementing the agreement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must notify the Mongolian side of the completion of the necessary internal procedures for the agreement to enter into force.

The agreement between the authorities will allow citizens of both countries to use their national driver’s licenses in Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia without undergoing additional examinations and procedures.
link: https://24.kg/english/344328/
views: 130
Print
Related
Cabinet changes rules for registration of vehicles and passing driving tests
Kyrgyz scientific expedition in Mongolia completes first phase of work
Kyrgyzstan plans to impose temporary ban on issuing driver’s school licenses
Scientists from Kyrgyzstan heading to Mongolia for scientific research
State visit of Mongolian President to Kyrgyzstan concludes
Sadyr Japarov presents komuz to President of Mongolia
First meeting of Kyrgyzstan-Mongolia Business Council to be held in September
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia attend Meikin Asia concert, Dimash awarded
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to process gold-containing raw materials
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia increases by 15.9 percent
Popular
Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
22 September, Monday
10:06
Girl dies after falling from amusement ride at Navoi Park in Osh Girl dies after falling from amusement ride at Navoi Pa...
10:01
Bishkek City Hall and universities agree to cooperate in teacher training
09:47
Earthquake hits Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
09:40
World Wrestling Championships: Asan Zhanyshov wins bronze
09:21
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to recognize each other's driver's licenses
20 September, Saturday
15:46
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
15:37
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
15:30
Bishkekzelenstroi receives equipment for servicing irrigation network
15:23
Transport Ministry paves over 10 kilometers of mountain roads in Tyup district
15:16
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 23