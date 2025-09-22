Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to recognize each other's driver's licenses

Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia will recognize each other’s driver’s licenses in their respective countries. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic approved an agreement with the Government of Mongolia on the mutual recognition and exchange of national driver’s licenses.

According to the document, the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers has been appointed responsible for implementing the agreement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must notify the Mongolian side of the completion of the necessary internal procedures for the agreement to enter into force.

The agreement between the authorities will allow citizens of both countries to use their national driver’s licenses in Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia without undergoing additional examinations and procedures.