Parliament approves prisoner exchange between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia

Members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan approved the draft law «On Ratification of the Extradition Treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia,» which was signed on July 21, 2025 in Bishkek, in its third reading.

The document provides legal mechanisms for the extradition of individuals wanted for criminal prosecution or execution of a court sentence. Once ratified, the agreement will allow the two countries to formally initiate the extradition and transfer of convicted persons as part of international cooperation.

Two Mongolian citizens are serving sentences in Kyrgyzstan’s correctional facilities, while there are no compatriots among the inmates there. Despite the absence of Kyrgyz nationals in Mongolian prisons, requests for extradition of convicted persons are being received from that country, necessitating the creation of a legal framework for the exchange.
