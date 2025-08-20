08:57
Kyrgyz scientific expedition in Mongolia completes first phase of work

A scientific expedition from Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the project «National Spirit — Global Heights» completed the first phase of work in Mongolia. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, at the beginning of the visit, the delegation met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia Aibek Artykbaev, who acquainted the participants with the general state of affairs in the country.

The central event was a visit to the National Central Archives of Mongolia, where the researchers found sources previously unknown to Kyrgyz science. The obtained copies of the documents will form the basis for further joint study.

Prospects for scientific cooperation with the Institute of History and Ethnology, the Institute of Archeology, the Institute of Language and Literature and the Institute for the Study of Nomadic Civilizations were also discussed.

The expedition participants paid special attention to the meeting with the director of the National Museum Genghis Khan, academician Sampildondov Chuluun. His proposals to conduct archaeological excavations in places associated with the ethnonym «Kyrgyz» became the reason for adjusting the further plan of the expedition.

Having completed the first phase of work in Ulaanbaatar, the expedition began preparing for the departure to the aimag of Bayan-Ulgii.
link: https://24.kg/english/340266/
