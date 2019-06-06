Smuggling of truck tires and apricots prevented in Kyrgyzstan

An attempt to smuggle large batches of apricots and truck tires into Kyrgyzstan was prevented. The State Customs Service reported.

Employees of the South-Western Customs revealed the fact of evasion of customs duties during import of tires for trucks and spare parts for vehicles during an inspection of goods delivered from China. Damage is estimated at more than 500,000 soms.

The same Customs revealed evasion of customs duties in import of apricots and cherries. Damage amounted to more than 100,000 soms.