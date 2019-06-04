17:47
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet

New president of Aknet LLC was appointed. It is Nurbek Abaskanov — the former head of the State Committee for Communications. The company confirmed the information.

A meeting of the company’s founders was held the day before, during which two out of three of them voted for the appointment of Nurbek Abaskanov. He, in his turn, promised to ensure stability of the company, transparency and further development. Representatives of Aknet said that Nurbek Abaskanov had already been introduced to the staff.

Recall, the President of Aknet company Kuban Azhimudinov was arrested and taken to pretrial detention center. On May 31, he was placed in detention center 1.

Aknet Internet service provider came to the attention of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes at the end of November. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused partners of understating revenue, withdrawal of money from the company, signing of fictitious contracts and etc.
