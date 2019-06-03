11:05
Woman and child killed in hit-and-run in Bishkek

A 34-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were killed in traffic accident. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department reported.

The traffic accident occurred on June 1 at about 23.00.

«Driver hit the pedestrians and fled the scene. The 34-year-old woman died at the scene, her four-year-old son died in hospital. 19-year-old driver of Mercedes-Benz car later came to confess. All materials were sent to the Investigative Service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek,» the traffic police reported.
