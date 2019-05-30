One more street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek

Section of Zhaiyl Baatyr Street between Tynaliev and Sadyrbaev Streets will be closed for repairs in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

During the construction of the road in 2007, only one layer of asphalt was laid on the site.

“It will be renewed - cracks will be poured in, patching will be made and another layer will be laid on the top - black mastic with increased strength. Damaged curbs will be also replaced on the site. Works will last until June 15. They will be carried out within the framework of the project “Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek Roads,” the City Administration reported.