12:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

One more street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek

Section of Zhaiyl Baatyr Street between Tynaliev and Sadyrbaev Streets will be closed for repairs in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

During the construction of the road in 2007, only one layer of asphalt was laid on the site.

“It will be renewed - cracks will be poured in, patching will be made and another layer will be laid on the top - black mastic with increased strength. Damaged curbs will be also replaced on the site. Works will last until June 15. They will be carried out within the framework of the project “Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek Roads,” the City Administration reported.
link:
views: 79
Print
Related
Bishkek City Administration sets start date of 2nd phase of road repairs
Section of Zhibek Zholu avenue closed for repairs in Bishkek
Altymyshev Street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Abay Street in Bishkek to be closed for repairs
Repair of Bishkek roads. About 4,000 trees may be cut
Several more roads closed for traffic in Bishkek due to repairs
Popular
39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours 39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours
Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Illegal devices for wiretapping found in Kyrgyzstan Illegal devices for wiretapping found in Kyrgyzstan