Jeenbekov invites President of Kazakhstan to Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his working visit to Kazakhstan.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the Kyrgyz side highly appreciated the strategic cooperation, friendship, alliance and good neighborliness between the fraternal countries and attached priority importance to the development and strengthening of relations with Kazakhstan.

In particular, the roadmap on issues of bilateral economic cooperation is being implemented between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined absolutely friendly relations between the countries.

«We have many common institutions that allow us to say that relations between countries are the highest priority. We are determined to achieve concrete results in the framework of cooperation,» he stressed.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan at any convenient time.
