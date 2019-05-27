Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case on re-registration of SDPK

Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic following a statement from the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev about re-registration of SDPK party. Prosecutor General’s Office informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, defendants will be determined by the investigation carried out by the State Committee for National Security. The statement was submitted against the officials of the Ministry of Justice. The Deputy Minister has already been interrogated by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Recall, the Ministry of Justice has changed the name of SDPK party leader in the electronic database of legal entities. Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov is indicated as SDPK leader in the database now.

The ministry explained their actions saying that they were only notified of the change of the head, composition of the Political Council and location of the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan signed by Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov.