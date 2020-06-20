Seyid Atambayev heads Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party

The son of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Seyid, became the head of Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan (SDK) party. Press service of the party organization says.

It is noted that updated data appeared in the register of the Ministry of Justice, according to which Seyid Atambayev is Chairman of the SDK.

Seyid Atambayev himself said that SDK has been created back in 2019 with the approval of his father and as a fallback.

The new (old) association uses the attributes and symbols of the SDPK. The sons of the former head of state said earlier that SDK would participate in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Recall, the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is in custody in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security on charges of comitting grave and especially grave crimes. SDPK was headed by Asel Koduranova. Then she handed over control over the party to the deputy Anvar Artykov.

Former member of the political organization, Adil Turdukulov, said that the SDPK Political Council was outraged by the actions of the sons of the former head of state — Seyid and Kadyrbek. They allegedly undermine the party’s foundation, make rash statements without coordinating them with the Political Council.