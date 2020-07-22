Another deputy of SDPK faction of Bishkek City Council gives up his seat

Another deputy of SDPK faction of the Bishkek City Council, Lev Vasilyev, has given up his deputy seat. The capital’s TEC confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Reason for this decision is not reported. Lev Vasilyev himself is not available for comment.

Lev Vasilyev was a deputy of four convocations of the Bishkek City Council. He is a Grade III Civil Service Counselor. He was awarded Manas Orders of II and III degrees.

Earlier, the leader of SDPK faction in the Bishkek City Council, Ermek Usubaliev, also gave up his deputy seat.