Social Democrats to participate in repeat elections in Kyrgyzstan

The Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party held a meeting with its members and supporters. One of the founders of the political organization, Seid Atambayev, announced.

According to him, it was decided that the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan (SDK) will participate in the repeat elections of deputies to the Parliament.

Seid Atambayev also told that supporters were interested in the role of Almazbek Atambayev in the upcoming presidential elections. They were reminded that, according to the Constitution, the same person can hold the post of president not more than once.

The SDK is the successor of SDPK; it was formed by the supporters and children of the former head of state. The party lost the 2020 elections.

Parliamentary elections, which took place on October 4, were declared invalid by the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan. Mass rallies were held in Bishkek against falsification of the voting results. As a result, the government was replaced in the country. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.
