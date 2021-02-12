New Chairman of Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party appointed

Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party, created by the sons of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on the basis of SDPK, has a new chairman. Representative of the political organization Nurkhan Zhumabaeva posted on her Facebook page.

According to her, Temirlan Sultanbekov was elected the head of the party. Seid Atambayev voluntarily stepped down from office.

The political organization has held a congress today and is preparing to run for the Bishkek City Council. Only Green Party has submitted a notification to the TEC in the capital so far. Submission deadline is March 1 at 23.59.

Elections to 448 local councils will be held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. At least 28 of them are city and 420 are rural councils.