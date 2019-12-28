16:34
MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power

Parliament deputies Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, members of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva and Meerbek Miskenbaev were handed a notice of suspicion of an attempt to seize power. The party member Kunduz Azhibekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the deputies and the party members were taken to the Pervomaisky District Court.

«Deputies and the party members were invited to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at 14.00 yesterday. At 20.30, they were taken to select a preventive measure,» Kunduz Azhibekova said.

Irina Karamushkina and Asel Kodunarova are suspected of complicity in hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. By court order, they were placed under house arrest. Witnesses in this case are Kunduz Zholdubaeva and Meerbek Miskenbaev.
