Member of SDPK youth branch taken for interrogation to SCNS

A member of SDPK youth branch Bakyt Abdykerimov was taken for interrogation to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Party member Kunduz Azhibekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, a man in civilian clothes approached the activist today at about 14.30, showed an identity card of SCNS officer and asked him to go with him to the committee.

«The young man came up to us when we left a cafe. Why he took Bakyt and within what case he will be interrogated is unknown,» said Kunduz Azhibekova.