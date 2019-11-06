17:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Member of SDPK youth branch taken for interrogation to SCNS

A member of SDPK youth branch Bakyt Abdykerimov was taken for interrogation to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Party member Kunduz Azhibekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, a man in civilian clothes approached the activist today at about 14.30, showed an identity card of SCNS officer and asked him to go with him to the committee.

«The young man came up to us when we left a cafe. Why he took Bakyt and within what case he will be interrogated is unknown,» said Kunduz Azhibekova.
link:
views: 67
Print
Related
Seal and documents of SDPK party disappear
Karamushkina, Koduranova, SDPK members repeatedly summoned for interrogation
Military Prosecutor’s Office explains seizure of documents from SDPK
SDPK members demand explanations from Military Prosecutor's Office
Documents seized from office of SDPK party
Irina Karamushkina and other deputies expelled from SDPK party
SDPK members gather at Military Prosecutor's Office
SDPK asks Prosecutor General to institute proceedings against Jeenbekov
SDPK official website hacked, all data deleted
SDPK party appeals to Military Prosecutor's Office
Popular
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
6 November, Wednesday
16:54
Member of SDPK youth branch taken for interrogation to SCNS Member of SDPK youth branch taken for interrogation to...
16:46
Unknown people attack border post in Tajikistan
16:16
President proposes to name district of Bishkek after Turdakun Usubaliev
15:56
Girl falls from 11th floor of high-rise building in Bishkek
15:48
Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls period of Usubaliev’s leadership “golden era”