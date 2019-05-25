Bishkek to host charity concert in support of children with cancer

A charity concert in support of children suffering from cancer will be held in Bishkek on May 29. Organizers Help the Children — SKD Public Charity Fund reported.

«The money get from the sale of tickets will be directed to help three hospitals: the National Oncology and Hematology Center of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Osh Interregional Children’s Clinical Hospital. Blood products, medicines and other necessary means are bought for children suffering from oncohematological diseases,» the fund said.

Before the concert, a charity fair will be also held in the foyer of the Opera and Ballet Theater; the proceeds will also be sent to help the children.

Little patients of the Oncology and Hematology Departments with their parents will come to the evening with their parents. Patrons gave them more than 60 tickets.

The event will be opened by the Presidential Chamber Orchestra Manas. Ensembles Zhan Kanat, Souvenir, KG Tai and others will perform during the concert. All artists will perform on a charitable basis.

The fund stressed that 5,650,645 soms were collected during the last 7 concerts.