Single charitable foundation for Pamir Kyrgyz, returnees to be established in KR

A single charitable foundation for Pamir Kyrgyz and returnees will be established in Kyrgyzstan. The initiative is proposed by the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration. Officials are proposing amendments to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution «On approving a support program for ethnic Kyrgyz arriving from the Little and Great Pamirs of Afghanistan, and returnees, for 2026-2029.» The document has been submitted for public discussion.

«Currently, approximately 1,300 ethnic Kyrgyz live in Afghanistan, primarily in the Little and Great Pamirs. The Pamir Kyrgyz live in conditions of geographic and political isolation, which complicates their access to healthcare, education, and social services. A significant part of them suffer from diseases caused by harsh climatic conditions, as well as a lack of basic rights, such as freedom of movement and access to education,» the background statement says.

Since 2008, the Cabinet of Ministers has been sending humanitarian expeditions to regions populated by ethnic Kyrgyz in Afghanistan. These expeditions provide medical assistance and humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, medical equipment, hygiene products, and essential items. Initiatives have been observed from public organizations, associations, foundations, and individuals willing to assist in the implementation of humanitarian campaigns and the organization of initiatives to support ethnic Kyrgyz.

However, the delivery of humanitarian aid by a single charitable organization is not feasible, primarily due to the geographical location (the altitude is above 4,200 meters) and the need for diplomatic support (crossing international borders, obtaining visas).

The Ministry of Labor proposes establishing a single charitable foundation that will act on behalf of all organizations and where humanitarian aid will be organized and distributed on behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic.
