Large batch of smuggled cigarettes detected in Batken region

Smuggled tobacco products with excise stamps of Tajikistan were detected in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

Financial police officers together with the police stopped Toyota Camry car. Boxes of tobacco product Rothmans were found inside the vehicle. In total, the car transported 16,000 packs of cigarettes.

«As the driver (owner of the cargo) explained, tobacco products were smuggled to be sold on Bishkek’s markets. According to the conclusion of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the wholesale cost of the seized tobacco products amounted to 800,000 soms. Pre-trial proceedings on the case are being conducted,» the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes stressed.