Aziz Batukaev’s release. Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov arrested

The former Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Shamil Atakhanov was arrested in the framework of the investigation of the criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. He was arrested for a month with detention in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek the day before.

Shamil Atakhanov was taken to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and arrested after interrogation.

The criminal case on the illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed him with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

The former Health Minister Dinara Saginbaeva was arrested within the case. The court placed her under house arrest. The former Adviser to the Head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev was also arrested.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry reported that the suspects were charged with complicity in corruption, falsification of documents and official forgery.
