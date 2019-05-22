18:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan may remain without Kazakh gasoline due to long negotiations

There is a risk that Kyrgyzstan may remain without Kazakh gasoline, which will be sent to other markets. The Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Negotiations on duty-free deliveries of fuel and lubricants between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are still not completed. At the same time, the Kyrgyz market was among the first where it was planned to export Kazakh gasoline.

«But during the protracted negotiations with our government, the Kazakh side has managed to agree on the export of petroleum products outside the EEU — to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan. Therefore, Kyrgyzstan can be left without Kazakh gasoline,» the Association summed up.
link:
views: 28
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to install petroleum products control system at filling stations
Petroleum products start rising in price in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss cargo transportation issues
Kyrgyzstan welcomes investments, to create conditions for Kazakh business
Queue of trucks at border. Multi-kilometer traffic jam shortens
Business repeatedly suffers losses due to accumulation of trucks at border
State companies spend 3 billion soms on fuel and lubricants annually
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan try to get into country through Chu river
Lack of gasoline import from Kazakhstan to increase smuggling of fuel
Prices for fuel and lubricants expected to grow in Kyrgyzstan by 10-15% in May
Popular
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration 277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI
One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife
Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan