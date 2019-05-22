Kyrgyzstan may remain without Kazakh gasoline due to long negotiations

There is a risk that Kyrgyzstan may remain without Kazakh gasoline, which will be sent to other markets. The Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Negotiations on duty-free deliveries of fuel and lubricants between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are still not completed. At the same time, the Kyrgyz market was among the first where it was planned to export Kazakh gasoline.

«But during the protracted negotiations with our government, the Kazakh side has managed to agree on the export of petroleum products outside the EEU — to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan. Therefore, Kyrgyzstan can be left without Kazakh gasoline,» the Association summed up.