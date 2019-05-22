Summit of SCO Foreign Ministers begins in Bishkek

Summit of the Heads of Foreign Affairs Ministries of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization began its work in Bishkek. The Foreign Ministers of seven countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India attend the summit.

It is expected that the parties will discuss and prepare a package of documents that participants of the upcoming summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will sign. The meeting will be held in Bishkek on June 13-14.