Kyrgyzstan welcomes investments, to create conditions for Kazakh business

«We welcome investments and are ready to create conditions for Kazakhstan’s business,» Rima Apasova Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan said during the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Business Forum today.

According to her, the trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan’s companies came to Kyrgyzstan for the 6th time. 18 companies arrived at the forum. Thanks to negotiations between businesses, an increase in trade is expected.

«To increase the volume of mutual trade, we have something to work on. Some documents were signed, but restrictions remained. There are a lot of groundwork for empowerment,» she said.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan Nuraly Bukeikhanov told that Kazakhstan was one of the key partners of Kyrgyzstan.

«The trade turnover between the countries in 2018 amounted to $ 865 million, which is 14 percent higher than the level of 2017. Kazakhstan is the main market for Kyrgyzstan. After all, 53 percent of the products fall on Kazakhstan. But Kyrgyzstan is of great importance for Kazakhstan. Indeed, the Kyrgyz Republic accounts for 10 percent of Kazakhstan’s exports in the framework of EEU. More than 30 manufacturing companies in Kazakhstan supply products to Kyrgyzstan. There are prospects for establishing cooperation,» Nuraly Bukeikhanov summed up.
