CSTO member countries to create unified register of terrorist organizations

Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, chaired by Vyacheslav Volodin, took note of the information on the priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic’s Chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
A meeting of the Heads of Parliaments of the CSTO member countries is taking place today in Bishkek. There are 13 issues on the agenda. The Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov outlined the key points of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship.
As for the coalition military construction, the Speaker of the Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament stressed that it was necessary to develop a legal basis for the formation of bases in the territories of the participating countries with material reserves, as well as to improve the preparation and use of collective forces of the CSTO.
Dastanbek Dzhumabekov said that it was necessary to further develop the cooperation of defense enterprises and create service centers for the repair and maintenance of weapons and military equipment.
The intensification of tensions along the perimeter of the borders of the CSTO member states was outlined. Participants of the summit called for greater advancement of the inter-Afghan peaceful political dialogue.
The countries of the organization intend to prevent the use of information technology by terrorists and extremists.