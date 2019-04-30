17:11
CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan

Document on additional measures to reduce tension on Tajikistan — Afghanistan border was signed at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Defense of CSTO countries. The Deputy Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Valery Semerikov told journalists.

According to him, the document is secret. However, the measures will cover issues of political and foreign policy activities.

«Additional measures to reduce tension on Tajikistan — Afghanistan border will cover issues of military cooperation, as well as countering challenges and threats. In particular, these are drugs, illegal migration, and, of course, extremism and terrorism,» said Valery Semerikov.
