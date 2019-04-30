CSTO Deputy Secretary General tells about threats coming from Afghanistan

Real threats of terrorism and extremism emanate from the territory of Afghanistan. The Deputy Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Valery Semerikov told journalists.

According to him, this issue was raised today at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Defense of the CSTO countries. The main threat comes from the formations that were a part of ISIS international terrorist organization.

«Traditional threats from the territory of Afghanistan are drug trafficking, illegal migration, with which we are also fighting, conducting special operations to curb it. Extremism and terrorism threat has intensified recently. List of additional measures adopted today at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Defense is aimed at countering them. This is due to «Mercenary» operation, which we are conducting this year. It is aimed at identification of accomplices in recruitment of citizens of our states into the ranks of terrorist organizations, closure of channels for deployment of militants and supply of weapons,» Valery Semerikov told.