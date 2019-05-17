11:33
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to conduct field studies of state border

An agreement to conduct joint field studies of selected sections of the state border of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan was reached. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Negotiations of delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the delimitation of the state border were held in Bishkek. Proposals on description of the remaining sections of Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan state border were discussed.

«It is expected that the next meeting of the working groups will be held in Uzbekistan,» statement says.

The total length of the border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan is 1,378 kilometers, 85 percent of which are agreed.
