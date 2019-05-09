10:47
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day!

74 years have passed since victory in the most terrible world war, but May 9 is still met in many countries, including Kyrgyzstan, not only with joyful smiles, but also with tears.

With great gratitude, we address those who participated in the battles, who lost their lives, defending our Motherland, who worked on the home front.

The merits of veterans are invaluable, and we wish you good health, long and happy years of life! Number of veterans is reducing from year to year, so we must preserve and convey the children the memory of those terrible years, of our great-grandfathers, grandfathers and fathers. Let the celebration of the Victory Day be a guarantee that war will never come to our land again.

24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on the Great Victory Day!
