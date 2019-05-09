State-financed organizations spent 559.9 million soms on IT services

Procuring state-financed organizations of Kyrgyzstan have spent 559.9 million soms on the purchase of IT services (software) in 2018. The Ministry of Finance reported.

The work was carried out in the framework of the promotion of the digital foundations of development of the country and regions. The same amount of funds is planned to be allocated in 2019 for these purposes.

State-owned companies and enterprises with a state share have spent 696.7 million soms on purchase of agricultural products.