10:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

State-financed organizations spent 559.9 million soms on IT services

Procuring state-financed organizations of Kyrgyzstan have spent 559.9 million soms on the purchase of IT services (software) in 2018. The Ministry of Finance reported.

The work was carried out in the framework of the promotion of the digital foundations of development of the country and regions. The same amount of funds is planned to be allocated in 2019 for these purposes.

State-owned companies and enterprises with a state share have spent 696.7 million soms on purchase of agricultural products.
link:
views: 79
Print
Related
State IT Committee proposes to tighten rules for mobile phones registration
Программирование без барьеров. ЛОВЗ обучат писать сайты
В Бишкеке провели гранд-форум BIT-2018
Кыргызстан может сделать «Умный город» сам. База для этого есть
«Умный город» могут реализовать кыргызские IT-компании. Захочет правительство?
25 Deputy Ministers supervising IT sphere to start working in coming days
Сапар Исаков об информационных директорах госорганов и их зарплате
Kyrgyzstan intends to become transit hub for information technology
Popular
Cuban about hats, snow: I was surprised that a piece of fur can be put on head Cuban about hats, snow: I was surprised that a piece of fur can be put on head
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Vladimir Putin congratulated CIS leaders on Victory Day Vladimir Putin congratulated CIS leaders on Victory Day
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin over air crash Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin over air crash