Azis Abakirov: Kyrgyzstan's IT specialists have become a brand

Kyrgyz IT professionals have become a brand and work worldwide. Azis Abakirov, Director of the High Technology Park, said at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Education, Science, Innovative Development, Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Policy.

In his report, he noted that 463 companies are registered in the High Technology Park, and approximately 94 percent of their services are exported to more than 70 countries.

«Companies that are residents of the High Technology Park employ around 3,000 people. Ninety percent of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan. We are now working to attract digital nomads as well,» the High Technology Park Director said.

He added that there are about 20,000 IT specialists in total in Kyrgyzstan working for various companies, noting that «there are no companies in the world where Kyrgyz professionals are not employed.»
Azis Abakirov: Kyrgyzstan's IT specialists have become a brand
