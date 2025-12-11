12:53
AI — tool for Kyrgyzstan to enter global IT market

Kyrgyzstan’s developers view artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool for entering the global IT market. Aziz Abakirov, Director of the High Technology Park, stated, speaking at the Central Asian Cyber Law Forum.

He said he shares the opinion that excessive regulation is unnecessary, noting that Kyrgyzstan still enjoys a relatively free internet environment.

He believes that as technology develops, users will increasingly have questions about artificial intelligence.

«Of course, we need to consider the ethical and other threats posed by AI. But developers see it as a gateway to the global market. This year, the U.S. President allocated $500 billion for AI development, and then DeepSeek emerged in China. And our guys are trying to compete with them,» Aziz Abakirov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/354241/
views: 77
