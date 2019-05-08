Former head of 9th Service of SCNS buys houses and land for 20 million soms

Former head of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Damir Musakeev has purchased housing for 20 million soms from 2010 to 2017. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Most of the real estate was acquired from 2010 to 2017 and Damir Musakeev’s close relatives — his father, mother, and a cousin — were registered as its owners.

«Their total market price, according to independent experts, is more than 20 million soms. According to the estimates of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security and other preliminary documents, cost of the property is several times higher than the official incomes of not only Damir Musakeev himself, but of all his close relatives. The collected materials were registered under the article «Illegal enrichment», and pre-trial proceedings were initiated,» the Prosecutor General’s Office stressed.

Recall, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case against the former head of the 9th Service of SCNS Damir Musakeev. He is charged with abuse of office. According to investigators, he, being the head of the 9th Service of SCNS, illegally distributed service apartments among close to him employees.