Residents of Ton district hold rally in support of Damir Musakeev

A rally in support of the former head of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security Damir Musakeev is held in Bokonbaevo village, Ton district of Issyk-Kul region.

According to the head of the rural administration Ulan Turgunbaev, more than 100 people participate in the rally.

«The rally is held peacefully. The police control the public order,» he said.

Members of SDPK speak at the rally. Damir Musakeev’s countrymen stand with placards demanding justice and end to political persecution.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on illegal enrichment. It is about the real estate of the former head of the 9th Service of SCNS Damir Musakeev. According to investigators, he purchased housing for 20 million soms from 2010 to 2017.

Damir Musakeev is charged with abuse of official position. According to investigators, he, being the head of the 9th Service of SCNS from 2016 to 2017, illegally distributed office apartments among close to him employees.