Ex-head of 9th Service of SCNS Damir Musakeev transferred to penal colony

Former head of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Damir Musakeev was transferred to the penal colony No. 27 in Moldovanovka village, Chui region, for serving his sentence. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The Bishkek City Court upheld the decision of the first instance. Sverdlovsky District Court sentenced him to five years in prison.

Damir Musakeev was accused of abuse of power. According to the investigation, being the head of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security in 2016-2017, he illegally distributed service apartments among his close associates.
