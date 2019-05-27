Military Prosecutor's Office explains imprisonment of Damir Musakeev

The Sverdlovskiy District Court of Bishkek sentenced the ex-chief of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Damir Musakeev to 5 years in prison on May 24.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office explained why Damir Musakeev was convicted. Investigating authorities accused him of illegal allocation of service apartments in an extraordinary manner when being the head of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security in 2016-2017. Damir Musakeev abused his official position in the interests of his closest employees, grossly violating the requirements of the Housing Code, disregarding the general priority, violating the rights other workers, who for a long time have been taking the first places on the waiting lists for receiving service housing.

According to the Military Prosecutor’s Office, 15 service apartments were illegally distributed, including among three employees, who had previously received apartments. Two of them have no relation to the 9th Service of the SCNS.

As a result of the illegal actions, 18 workers of the 9th Service, who really need a priority in provision with living space and who were in the general line for a long time, did not receive housing.

This fact was found out during official proceedings by the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) to which the victims filed their complaints.

The court held 10 sessions, during which 49 witnesses were questioned, including 18 victims and a representative of a victim, the accused Damir Musakeev himself. Witnesses — chairpersons and members of the housing commissions — confirmed their testimony that the illegal distribution of service apartments was carried out under the personal instructions and under pressure from Damir Musakeev.

SDPK states that the defendant’s guilt was not proven either by the court or the investigation, and the act incriminated to him was groundless and fictitious. The convict Damir Musakeev himself also believes that a political order has been executed in relation to him.

Earlier, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened another criminal case on the fact of illegal enrichment. It is about real estate of the former head of the 9th Service of SCNS Damir Musakeev. According to investigators, he has purchased housing for 20 million soms from 2010 to 2017.