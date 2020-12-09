Rally in support of ex-head of SCNS Ninth Service held in Bishkek

Rally in support of the ex-head of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Damir Musakeev, was held near the building of the Supreme Court in Bishkek today.

Supporters of the convict demanded his release.

The protesters held posters, saying: «Damir is in custody without reason», «Freedom for Damir Musakeev.»

Judicial Board of the Supreme Court is to consider the petition of Musakeev’s lawyers to review the case based on new evidence.

The Bishkek City Court upheld the decision of the first instance. The Sverdlovsky District Court sentenced Damir Musakeev to five years in prison.

Damir Musakeev was accused of abuse of office. According to the investigation, he, being the head of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security in 2016-2017, illegally distributed service apartments among employees close to him.