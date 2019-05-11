Damir Musakeev: I'm not afraid of arrest and pre-trial detention center

Former head of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Damir Musakeev, commented on the criminal case initiated against him on illegal distribution of service housing among his employees.

According to him, he is not afraid of arrest and considers this case as political like the case on illegal enrichment.

«I’m not afraid of arrest, pre-trial detention center, because it will not change anything. The case on illegal distribution of apartments is classified. I can say one thing — I did not distribute them; they were distributed by the housing commission. This is also a political case, they want to isolate me and leave Almazbek Sharshenovich alone. Those who received apartments are still in the service,» Damir Musakeev told.

Earlier, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case against the former head of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security Damir Musakeev. He was accused of abuse of office. According to investigators, he, being the head of the 9th Service of SCNS from 2016 to 2017, illegally distributed service apartments among close to him employees.