Damir Musakeev sentenced to 5 years in prison

Former head of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security Damir Musakeev was arrested on charges of illegal distribution of apartments. Member of the Political Council of SDPK Adil Turdukulov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the decision was made by the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek the day before.

«According to preliminary data, Damir Musakeev was sentenced to five years in prison. In addition, the court imposed a fine on him,» Adil Turdukulov said.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of illegal enrichment. It is about real estate of the former head of the 9th Service of the National Security Committee Damir Musakeev. According to investigators, he has purchased housing for 20 million soms from 2010 to 2017.

Damir Musakeev is charged with abuse of official position. According to the investigators, he, being the head of the 9th Service of SCNS from 2016 to 2017, illegally distributed office apartments among close to him employees.