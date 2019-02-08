Ex-head of Atambayev’s State Guard accused of abuse of position

The former head of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Damir Musakeev, is accused of abusing his official position. Official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva told.

According to her, yesterday, Damir Musakeev was summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose for him a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the city.

«Damir Musakeev is absolutely groundlessly suspected of abusing his official position when he was the head of the 9th Service of SCNS. The criminal case concerns the distribution of service apartments between the employees of the State Guard. At the same time, these are service apartments, and none of them have been privatized. Accordingly, the state has not suffered any damage. Claims against Damir Musakeev have no legal perspective. Therefore, we believe that the case is clearly politically motivated,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

Damir Musakeev was the head of the 9th Service of SCNS when Almazbek Atambayev was president. He was dismissed on April 4, 2018.