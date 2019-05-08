Kyrgyzstanis try to smuggle 143 tons of gasoline

Border guards of Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint stopped an attempt to smuggle 143 tons of fuel and lubricants. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On May 6, five trucks with trailers, which carried fuel, arrived at Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint from Kazakhstan.

«Accompanying documents stated that the trucks transported benzene BI 92. However, the cargo had characteristic signs of gasoline. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, along with the cargo, were arrested and handed over to employees of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic for further investigation,» the Border Service reported.