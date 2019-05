Three people were injured in traffic accident on Orozbekov Street in Bishkek. Traffic Safety Department of the capital reported.

The traffic accident happened today at about 8.20.

«Volkswagen Passat was moving along Orozbekov Street in southern direction and collided with Mercedes, which was moving in northern direction. As a result, both drivers and a passenger of Mercedes turned to hospital. The cars were placed on car impound,» the traffic police reported.