Ethnic communities of Kyrgyzstan developed model of living together

The head of state outlined that various ethnic groups with different cultures and religions have always lived in peace and harmony in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

«For thousands of years, our land has been a place where tolerance and harmony reigned along with unity of opposition to external enemies. History states that there is nothing more valuable than our unity and nothing more important than the interests of our country. For millennia, ethnic communities of Kyrgyzstan have developed a unique model of living together in a common area. They have become a society of nationalities and ethnic groups with a single motherland and a great history,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.