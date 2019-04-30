Restrictions on remittances from Russia aimed at gray imports

Restrictions imposed by Russia on the amount of remittances from the Russian Federation to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, China and Vietnam relate to the fight against gray imports. Russian media report.
According to their data, three major money transfer systems — Western Union, Zolotaya Korona, and Contact — introduced restrictions on the amount of transfers. This is due to the requirement of the Central Bank of Russia.
«The limit will create certain difficulties for illegal entrepreneurs, but it will not help to block the channel: to circumvent the restrictions, it’s enough to involve more people in transfers,» Alma Obaeva, Chairwoman of the Board of the National Payment Council, said in an interview with journalists.