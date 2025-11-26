Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan down 18 percent in September

The inflow of money transfers from individuals in Russia to Kyrgyzstan decreased by 18 percent in September. Data from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan say.

At the beginning of autumn, remittances totaled $270.8 million, which is 18 percent less compared to August. At the end of summer, the figure stood at $318.7 million, the bank reported.

A decline in transfers is also observed in the opposite direction. In September, the outflow of money from Kyrgyzstan to Russia amounted to $29.8 million, down 48 percent compared to August.