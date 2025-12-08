10:58
Kyrgyzstan receives more than $13.8 million in money transfers from USA

Kyrgyzstan received over $13.8 million in money transfers from the United States from January to September 2025. Data from the National Bank say.

It is noted that in 2024, the volume of cross-border money transfers sent by individuals from the United States to the Kyrgyz Republic amounted to $54.9 million.

The highest levels were recorded between 2008 and 2011, when annual transfers from the U.S. exceeded $60 million.

Since 2022, the National Bank’s statistics have also included transfers made through mobile banking applications and electronic wallets.
