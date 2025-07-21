10:52
More than $1.2 billion in remittances sent to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025

Over $1.2 billion in remittances have been sent to Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025. Data from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan say.

From January to May, the net inflow of remittances into the country totaled $1,221.8 billion. This represents an increase of 25.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Earlier, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) also reported that the inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan in the first five months of the year exceeded last year’s figures by 25.8 percent.

A steady growth in remittances to the country has been observed.

«The incoming funds support domestic consumption — the volume of retail trade grew by 25.3 percent from January to May,» the EDB noted.
