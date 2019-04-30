17:11
Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow

Military personnel of CSTO countries, including Kyrgyzstan, will take part in the parade dedicated to the Victory Day in Moscow. The Deputy Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Valery Semerikov told journalists.

According to him, the protocol decision was approved today by the Council of Ministers of Defense.

«The proposal was made by the Russian side. The ministers of CSTO countries approved it, and the Chairman of the Council, the Chief of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan, signed it,» said Valery Semerikov.
