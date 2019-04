Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will resume work on the border with Kazakhstan from May 1. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

The checkpoint will work from 08.00 to 18.00 without days off.

«Citizens and cars can cross the border through the checkpoint. It will not pass people with electronic visas,» the State Border Service said.

Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint is located in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region and is an international one.